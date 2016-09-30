Two men seriously injured after vicious gang attack at house in Buckley

POLICE are appealing for information following a serious incident at a house in Buckley on Friday morning.

Two men were assaulted by a group of males at an address in Chester Road at around 12.20am this morning September 30.

The victims are currently receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries and Crime Scene Investigators are at the address.

A/DI Eleri Thomas said: “This was a vicious assault resulting in some serious injuries to two individuals in their own home.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or groups of males around the time of the incident to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.