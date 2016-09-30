 ad

Two men seriously injured after vicious gang attack at house in Buckley

Published date: 30 September 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

POLICE are appealing for information following a serious incident at a house in Buckley on Friday morning.

Two men were assaulted by a group of males at an address in Chester Road at around 12.20am this morning September 30.

The victims are currently receiving treatment in hospital for their injuries and Crime Scene Investigators are at the address.

A/DI Eleri Thomas said: “This was a vicious assault resulting in some serious injuries to two individuals in their own home.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour or groups of males around the time of the incident to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously. Alternatively use the live webchat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference U148753.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Bryn Gwalia

  • l107c800
  • l1096413
  • l107c892
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts