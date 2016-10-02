Brave Flintshire girl, 10, lands honour after saving the life of her choking baby sister

A YOUNG girl has been awarded for her astounding bravery after saving the life of her baby sister.

Seren Carrington, 10, saved one-year-old Meinir Haf when she was choking.

She has been presented with an award from Flint Town Council for her courage.

Seren, from Flint, used the skills she had learnt from St John Ambulance Flint Division classes that she goes to every week to learn first aid skills.

Alexia Carrington, Seren’s mother, said: “We were having a family party and I’d just put a pizza in the oven but the baby was winging a bit because she was hungry so I gave her a biscuit.

“I went back to check on the pizza for just a minute when I heard Seren screaming so I ran back to see what was wrong and saw that my baby was turning blue.

“Seren just flipped her over and started doing about five back thrusts then she was sick and just coughed up the biscuit.

“She just took control and

I just couldn’t believe it,

Seren has always been really modest about it.

“I keep telling her she needs to know what she did was amazing.”

Since the incident, which happened in November last year, Seren has received many awards for her quick-thinking and courageous act that saved her little sister’s life – such as the National Youth 2016 award for outstanding bravery which she received at a ceremony in Cardiff.

The Flint Town United under-12 footballer is a cadet at St John’s Ambulance and has learnt a lot of very valuable life skills from attending the classes at Flint Town Hall.

Mrs Carrington said: “All children should learn first aid as it could potentially save a life and schools should organise visits from St John’s Ambulance.

“Seren has learnt so much from them.

“The other day she broke her toe but the cast came off.

“She knew exactly how to put it back on so we didn’t even need to go back.”

She received the Geoff Wood memorial trophy, an award given in memory of a well-respected member of St John Ambulance Brigade by Mr Wood’s family.

“They wanted to commemorate the young Flint cadet for going the extra mile.

This award was presented to Seren by Flint town mayor

Ian Roberts and members of St John Ambulance.