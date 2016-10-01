Wrexham fire service cuts is on the agenda at Plaid Cymru party conference

CAMPAIGNERS are to make an impassioned plea to save a Wrexham fire engine from the axe.

Marc Jones, a leading light in the campaign against proposals by the North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority to cut one of Wrexham’s two whole-time fire engines, has submitted an emergency motion.

It has been tabled for the annual Plaid Cymru conference to be held in Llangollen’s International Eisteddfod Pavilion on October 21-22.

Cllr Jones, chairman of Caia Park Community Council, said: “When I met the chief fire officer to discuss concerns about the proposed cut, he conceded that this was a political decision to save £900,000 a year.

“While everyone is aware that years of frozen budgets amid rising costs have created a very difficult situation for the fire authority, this is a cut that could endanger lives, and not just in Wrexham.

“Just in the past week two fire engines were needed to rescue people from a blazing house in Caia Park and earlier this week one of Wrexham’s pumps was called out to a tanker spill on a road in Denbighshire.

“What’s also at risk here, if the proposals are voted through, are 24 full-time firefighters’ posts. That’s

15 per cent of the current workforce across North Wales.

“My fear is that this cut will reduce the Fire and Rescue Service’s capacity to respond to emergencies but also to carry out essential preventative work.”

Cllr Jones said the motion would focus on the need to challenge the UK government and local councils to provide the proper funding for essential frontline services.

He added: “This is now the sharp end of years of austerity, where public services are either going to wither on the vine or be privatised. We can’t allow that to happen and that’s why I hope Plaid Cymru conference delegates, who will be meeting in the area directly affected by the proposed cuts, will support the motion to resist this reduction in service.”