Shoplifter who got abusive with staff at Flintshire store is jailed

AN abusive shoplifter who became angry with staff who tried to stop him leaving has been jailed.

Arthur Povey, 24, who said he was of no fixed abode but used his mother’s address in Sommerville Close in Connah’s Quay, admitted theft at Boots in Shotton on September 12.

To make matters worse he was in breach of a suspended prison sentence for a second time.

Solicitor Chris Jesse, defending, said his client was realistic and appreciated the seriousness of his position.

Povey received a 60-day prison sentence – 30 days for breaching the suspended sentence and 30 days for the theft, which he admitted. He was ordered to pay £29 compensation and a £115 surcharge.

Prosecutor Justin Espie told Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold that Povey stole razor blades and hid them in his clothing.

Staff shouted at him to return them but he shouted back that he had not stolen anything. When a female member of staff blocked his way, he refused to open his jacket and he became aggressive, shouting and swearing.

After two or three minutes he walked straight at her and fearing that she would be assaulted, and feeling intimidated, she stepped out of his way.