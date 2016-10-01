Terrorised residents in Flintshire 'sick and tired' of knock-and-run yobs

IRATE Flintshire residents say they are sick and tired of a group of youths playing knock and run on their scooters.

Karen Weston, who lives on the Groves Estate in Penyffordd, posted on the Penyffordd and Penymynydd Facebook page that she has “had enough” and if the behaviour continues she will be contacting the police.

“I am getting sick and tired of a young group of lads on their scooters going round the Groves estate playing knock and run on my door,” she said.

“Next time I will take a picture of them and post it and hope some of their parents see it.

“I am trying to feed my daughter who suffers with special needs (epilepsy) and struggles to feed herself and I have had enough of it now.

“Yes we were all kids once but this is the fourth time in a week or two and it’s the same group.”

Karen says she has even seen the youngsters in her garden once, staring in through the window.

“Once my little one’s routine is ruined, she won’t go back to her tea and I am getting sick of it now.

“They even one day stood outside my house staring in as I was cooking the dinner, so I waited until I thought they had gone, left it a good five to 10 minutes thinking it’s safe to feed her now; but they came back.

“They clearly must have looked into my kitchen to see I am not there anymore, then knocked and ran again and that one was the final straw for me.”

Julia Williams, of The Groves, said: “They've been at ours too. I do know who some of them are and I’ve warned them I will name them.”

Helen Wills said: “They go past our house every evening. I’ve told them off once before.”

Nicola Brantley said: “It is getting a little frustrating now. Gone 8.30pm and they think it’s funny.

“I have an almost five-year-old who is usually asleep by then and a new baby.

“I have attempted to follow one home to report him to his parents as he was extremely rude.”

Caren Rose said: “It is becoming slightly annoying now, especially when at 9pm my kids are in bed.”

Sarah Jane-Rowlands said: “I have a horrible feeling Halloween night is going to be hell.”