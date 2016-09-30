Headteacher blames pupils for accident outside Flintshire high school and not new parking arrangements

THE headteacher of a school where two teenagers were hit by a car has said the accident had nothing to do with new parking arrangements at the premises.

Ann Peers, headteacher of Connah’s Quay High School, released the letter, which is also published on the school’s website, after parents questioned whether the incident was a result of changes to the dropping off proceedures at the school.

Mrs Peers said: “The incident today which undoubtedly some parents will attribute to the situation re-parking was not a direct or indirect result of any congestion or queue coming in to school but the actions of teenage boys.”

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, saw the two boys taken were to hospital, but both have now been released.

According to the letter, the decision was taken in the summer to close the school gates before and after the school day because of several near misses the headteacher said she witnessed.

Mrs Peers added: “The car park and roundabout as you know is already at capacity with staff parking we have several taxis that come in to the school to drop off and pick up our disabled learners.

“There are also two mini buses that are often in and out at this time and the school bus.

“I informed parents of the changes in the summer term and have stationed a member of staff on the crossing at the end of every day to ensure the learners are safe crossing the road.”

She added: “I wish to make clear that the closing of the school gates was not in any way linked to congestion or the incident that occurred.

“We will in school continue to stress the importance of road safety both on bikes and on foot and would urge you as parents to reiterate this message.”