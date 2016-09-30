Mold couple end up in court for not cutting 10m high hedge at their home

A COUPLE who failed to properly cut a high boundary hedge at their home ended up in court.

Vivian Davies, 56, and his partner Deborah Kirby, 56, who run a solar panel business, had a hedge which was so high at their home at Main Road, New Brighton near Mold, that it affected the light going to the home and garden of their neighbours, Gary and Louise Bateman.

In December Flintshire Council served a remedial order on them requiring the hedge, towering more than ten metres in the air, to be cut to 3.5 metres and then maintained at no more than four metres.

Prosecuting barrister Chris Moss said no appeal was lodged with the planning inspectorate of the Welsh Assembly, and the notice should therefore have been complied with.

An inspection in March showed that the hedge had been cut to just under six metres but that still did not comply with the order.

The original complaint had been received in August of last year, that the height of the hedge was adversely affecting Mr and Mrs Bateman’s reasonable enjoyment of their property in Gosmore Road. They had failed to resolve the matter directly with the defendants, he said.

It was clear that Mr Davies felt strongly about the issue and was challenging the calculations used by the authority to determine the proposed height of the hedge, he said.

But the forum for that was via an appeal and no appeal had been lodged.

The planning inspectorate had refused to extend the deadline in view of the fact that the couple could not show that they had sent an appeal notice.

He said the original remedial notice had been posted through their letter box on December 3.

The couple gave evidence that they were away for a couple of days at the time and had not seen the notice until December 17 when they said it was on the mat in front of the door.

They took it to the office where Miss Kirby filled it in, signed it on his behalf, and after he approved its contents both said she posted it on the way home from the office on December 21, the last working day before Christmas.

Defending solicitor Brian Koffman told Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold there was no facility to lodge the appeal online or by email and the couple had complied with the instruction on the website and posted the appeal notice. With hindsight it would have been better if they had secured proof of posting but they had not done so.

He argued the remedial notice was not enforceable because the couple had appealed.

Mr Koffman told the court that to convict his clients, both people of good character, the magistrates would have to believe they had after the event “made up” the copy of the appeal notice they had produced to the court, or had prepared it at the time and never got around to posting it.

He said no one from the planning inspectorate was available at court to be questioned about the system of recording mail as it arrived at Cardiff to see if it was a foolproof system.

Mr Davies said he could not understand why they could not sit around a table and discuss the calculations. If his figures were wrong then he would have complied with the notice, he said.

Magistrates said they found the evidence of the council officials consistent and reliable.

They found it inconceivable that the remedial notice had not been seen for two weeks and no action had been taken.

While the evidence in court was that they had posted the appeal notice on the way home from work, Mr Davies had sent an email to the council saying that he had “found out that his office” had sent the appeal form out.

Mr Davies had told planning enforcement team leader Mark Jones at a meeting that he had lodged an appeal, but when told no appeal had been received, Mr Davies had asked about other avenues of appeal available.

Despite their good character, magistrates said they did not find the defendants to be reliable witnesses.

They determined that the appeal notice had not been sent to the inspectorate as they had claimed.

Both were found guilty of failing to comply with the remedial order, under The Anti-social Behaviour Act, 2003, between March 7 and

May 17. Magistrates said they would not fine them, or order them to pay compensation for the £320 cost of making the complaint so as not to aggravate matters between them and their neighbours.

But they were ordered to pay £1,000 costs each and the court ruled that the original notice to reduce the height of the hedge had to be complied with by November 30 this year.