A CAR has overturned on the A55 following a collision with another vehicle.

An emergency ambulance attended the scene on the A55 westbound near junction 33B at Ewloe.

The crash, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a red Volvo, at around 9.21am, blocked one lane leading to heavy traffic.

North Wales Police has confirmed that a driver involved has fled the scene on foot.

Ambulance services have reported two patients involved in the collision have been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.