Driver flees scene as car overturned in collision on A55 in Flintshire

Published date: 30 September 2016 |
Published by: Staff reporter
A CAR has overturned on the A55 following a collision with another vehicle. 

An emergency ambulance attended the scene on the A55 westbound near junction 33B at Ewloe. 

The crash, involving a black Vauxhall Astra and a red Volvo, at around 9.21am, blocked one lane leading to heavy traffic. 

North Wales Police has confirmed that a driver involved has fled the scene on foot. 

Ambulance services have reported two patients involved in the collision have been taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries. 

