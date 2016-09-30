Mourners say final farewell to Buckley's 'true gentleman' David Anglesea

A TOWN came together to mark the spectacular send off of a popular man who dedicated his life to the area.

Hundreds of mourners packed into St Matthew’s Parish Church in Buckley on Thursday to celebrate the life of David Anglesea, 79, a dedicated servant of the town.

As a final farewell to the town, Mr Anglesea’s coffin was taken by horse drawn carriage to Buckley Cemetery from the church, while hundreds processed behind him.

The Royal Buckley Brass Band also played as he was brought to and from the church.

The funeral procession for Mr Anglesea, who died on Thursday, September 22, following a short battle with cancer, followed part of the route of the annual Buckley Jubilee – an event he dedicated his life to.

During the service yesterday, a close friend also called David Anglesea told mourners that Mr Anglesea had planned to take on the role of secretary of the jubilee for about three years – but ended up dedicating 48 years to the religious festival.

He added: “He was the epitomy of a true gentleman.”

It was perhaps unsurprising that a man who dedicated such a long time to a religious festival – as well as being a methodist preacher for 25 years – would have such a pious send-off.

After the singing of hymns, psalms and a reading, members of the congregation were told of the incredible contribution he made to Buckley.

Mr Anglesea moved to the Church in Wales later in life, where he was a people’s warden, while

he also held several positions in the Christian movement Toc H. He was also a governor at Mountain Lane School and a member of the Buckley Masonic Lodge.

Mr Anglesea worked as a production manager at Buckley Foundary before working at Chester Magistrates’ Court.

Married to Kathleen, the couple had a son, Keith, and two grandchildren, James and Faye.

He raised money for a range of different charities over his lifetime.