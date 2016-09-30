 ad

Man injured after car and motorbike collide near Mold

Published date: 30 September 2016
Published by: Staff reporter


 

A MAN was treated for minor injuries following a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

There was heavy traffic on the A541 Denbigh road, which was partially blocked due to the accident near the Drovers Arms.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at about 8.25am to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a motorcycle near Dreflan, Mold.

“An emergency ambulance attended the scene and a man was treated for minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment.”

