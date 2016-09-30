Hundreds say final goodbyes at funeral of Wrexham bodybuilder Leon Davies

HUNDREDS of people gathered to say their final goodbyes to Leon Davies.

Friends and family packed into Pentrebychan Crematorium for a touching service in Leon’s memory, led by celebrant Christine Lindgren.

Leon’s coffin, draped in the Welsh flag, was carried into the crematorium to Peter Gabriel’s Solsbury Hill ahead of the service.

He was found dead aged 37 in the River Clywedog at Erddig on September 17.

Following the funeral, balloons were released in his memory from the Hand Inn on Holt Road.

The gathered congregation heard how Leon was a popular man, who loved motorbikes, fishing and bodybuilding.

Opening the ceremony, Ms Lindgren told the crowd: “There is something that can never be taken away no matter how long or short a life may be, that is the experience of giving and receiving love.

“So much love flowed from the hearts of those who surrounded Leon,” she added.

A heartfelt tribute from Leon’s brother, Daniel, was read out by Ms Lindgren.

In it, Daniel described Leon as a popular man who had a mischievous side to him.

When he was younger, he used to go missing for hours on end and could often be found hiding out at the Venture in Garner Road.

In later years he took up bodybuilding and worked at the Powerzone gym.

“We looked after him and tried to keep him on the good path but he was hurting. There were things he could not express to the outside world,” Daniel said. “I will remember the good times and we will always miss him. I love you, Leon.”

Leon had been a pupil at Alexandra infants school and Gwenfro junior school before studying at the Groves.

On leaving school, he got a job at EP Packaging and worked there until it closed in 2012.

After that, Ms Lindgren said Leon’s love of keeping fit “provided a light for him”.

She described a complex, deep thinking young man who believed everything had a consequence, whom she had met while preparing for the funeral of Leon’s father, Philip.

Foxy’s Folk Faced by Ocean Colour Scene and The Masterplan by Oasis were played as the congregation reflected on Leon’s life.

Ms Lindgren read from the Book of John, Chapter 14, verses 1-6 before leading the crowd in a recital of the Lord’s Prayer and closed by saying: “To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.” Thin Lizzy’s Whiskey in the Jar, which Leon used to play on guitar and sing with his dad, closed the service. Donations for Ty Nos homeless shelter were accepted and mourners were encouraged to take daffodil bulbs to plant in Leon’s memory at the end of the service.

Leon was the son of Dianne and Philip (deceased), brother of the late Carlos, Daniel and Jamie, and brother-in-law to Terri, Joanne and Katy.