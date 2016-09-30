More than 200 new jobs up for grabs at Broughton Shopping Park... with jobs fair on Saturday

MORE than 200 new jobs are set to be offered by Broughton Shopping Park.

Their annual jobs fair will take place at Broughton from 10am to 4pm on Saturday as retailers at the centre gear up for the busy Christmas trading period.

The fair, taking place in a marquee outside Boots, will host employers such as Primark, Marks & Spencer, Nike, Pizza Express, Asda and Nando’s, who are advertising a wide range of roles.

Alan Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We’re expecting thousands of people to attend our jobs fair this year. There are some brilliant opportunities for people of all ages looking for a new role or even their first experience within the retail sector.

“Last year’s event was successful in finding hundreds of jobseekers positions at the centre, and over half of the seasonal roles went on to be made permanent.”

Jobs on offer range from hospitality roles to full time and temporary Christmas retail positions.

As well as retailers, partners such as the local Jobcentre will be on hand to provide employment advice, including support with CV writing and completing online applications.