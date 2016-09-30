How was taxi driver rapist from Flint able to flee the UK during trial? - MPs demand answers

GOVERNMENT ministers will be quizzed on why a rapist was able to flee the country before he could be jailed.

Delyn MP David Hanson and Chester MP Chris Matheson have said they will ask questions as to why Sultan Amari, 46, of Chester Road in Flint was able to fly to Turkey half-way through his trial and while he was being cross examined for two counts of rape in Chester.

Amari, who is from Damascus in Syria but holds a British passport, boarded a flight to Istanbul at midnight on Sunday evening and emailed Warrington Crown Court asking for the trial to continue in his absence.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison in his absence.

Mr Hanson said: “I will be writing to the Justice Secretary as this failing has made a mockery of our justice system.

“The judge on this case, Tina Landale, has also ordered an investigation into how Amari managed to breach his bail conditions and leave the country.

“I want the Secretary of State to investigate this case and explain why these failings happened.

“A victim of one of the most despicable crimes has been refused the justice she deserves. Our justice system should be designed with the victim in mind. In this case this was not achieved.

“My work on the House of Commons Justice Select Committee means that I am focused on holding the Government to account on its approach to justice issues. This is a prime example where questions need to be answered by the Government.”

Chris Matheson said: “It is thoroughly disgusting. I was not at the bail hearing so I can’t comment as to why he was given bail but I will be asking the Department of Justice for a proper inquiry into why his passport was not taken.

“I want him back in this country to serve his full sentence for this crime.

“Taking passports off someone should surely be a bail condition for serious crimes.”

"He cannot be allowed to evade British justice."

After Mr Amari emailed the court, Judge Tina Landale said she feared he was “on the road to Damascus” and immediately issued a warrant for his arrest.

The jury, who were only told why Amari wasn’t in the dock after delivering their verdicts, found him guilty on both counts of rape by a majority.

Geoffrey Fryar, senior district crown prosecutor with Mersey-Cheshire Crown Prosecution Service, said there was no information to suggest he would have been a flight risk.

He said: “Sultan Amari had denied the offence of rape.

“He was of previous good character, was in full-time employment and had a settled address.

“He was on police bail throughout the investigation and throughout the court process on conditional bail to reside at his home address and not to make contact with the victim.

“There was no information to suggest he was a flight risk.

“He has since been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment in his absence.

“The court have issued a warrant for his arrest.”

Following the trial, it was also revealed to the jury Amari had approached a juror during the trial and he had gone to the building where his victim studied and looked around – presumably in bid to find her – before the start of the trial.

Amari was convicted after the jury, of five men and seven women, heard he had picked up a drunken student on Bridge Street, Chester, on Saturday July 11 and then took her back to his empty house on Sealand Road before raping her twice.

The court heard an audio recording inside the taxi where the complainant said to Amari “take me anywhere”, “I will show you a good time” and “take me anywhere in Cheshire”.

After setting off Amari asked if she wanted to go to his house and the woman agreed. She was then heard to make some sexual noises which the woman told the jury “sounded like sexual activity”.

Amari claimed that the pair then had consensual sex for around an hour in his house before she fell asleep and he left again to work.

He came back to the house at about 2.30am and had sex with the woman again before leaving to work again.

CCTV showed him picking up a McDonald’s meal before heading home at about 5am.

The woman told the court that she woke up in an unfamiliar house naked with no furniture in it except a blow-up mattress with no memory of the night before, except that she had been pinned down and raped.

She fled the house and flagged down a man walking down the street, Roy Muir, who helped her call the police.

During this time Amari arrived in his taxi.The woman asked for her handbag back and Amari went back to his house to get it

The police then arrived and arrested Amari.