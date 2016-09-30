Victor the dog who had ears brutally cut off by Wrexham owner is recovering well

A DOG who had its ears cut off in a brutal attack is recovering well.

On Thursday the Leader reported Christopher Matthew Griffiths, 35, of Bridge Street, Southsea, had been jailed for 24 weeks at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court for the attack on his dog Victor, a Staffordshire bull terrier.

Following the sentencing RSPCA inspector Kia Thomas said Victor was doing well.

She said: “When I first saw Victor I was just so shocked as his ears were gaping open wounds. I had never seen anything quite like it before.

“It must have been so painful for him. It was just so heartbreaking. It is awful to imagine what poor Victor went through. It was totally unnecessary.”

Inspector Thomas added: “Since Victor has been in our care he has been doing so well. He is an adorable dog with a lot of love to give. He loves nothing more than to be in your company and loves a ‘cwtch’ on the sofa.

“He is now up for rehoming and we hope he will find his forever home soon.”

The RSPCA were contacted on 22 September 2015 by the police after Victor was found with his ears chopped off and the RSPCA transported the dog immediately to an independent vet for emergency treatment.

Victor was subsequently given surgery and his ears were stitched up and by November his ears had healed. His urine was also checked at the vets and it tested positive for cocaine. The court heard Griffiths cut off both Victor’s ears In a “deliberate and planned operation”.

District judge Gwyn Jones sentenced Griffiths to 24 weeks in custody and disqualified him from owning dogs for 10 years.