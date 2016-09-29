Bowling tournament set up in memory of Wrexham teenager Ryan Phillips hits £15,000 milestone

A TOURNAMENT set up in memory of a teenager has reached a fundraising milestone.

Ryan Phillips, of Glyn Ceiriog, was just 17 when he died of testicular cancer in 2010 and every year since 2011, members of the Ceiriog Valley Bowling Club have held a competition in memory of Ryan.

The tournament was set up by Ryan’s father Megis Phillips, 51, who is a member of the club, and this year’s occasion raised a total of £1,593.43, taking the total raised over the past six years to more than £15,000.

The money raised through the bowls tournament and other fundraising activities is donated each year to the Ryan’s Trust Fund at Christie’s NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, a specialist cancer unit where Ryan was treated.

Speaking of the support he receives every year for the tournament, Mr Phillips, of Chirk, said: “It’s heartwarming. The majority of the people that come are the same every year and then many other people come as well.

“The bowling club has a real sense of community around it and when there are times like this, people come out and show their true colours.

“There are too many people to thank individually, so I’d just like to say a big thank you to everybody that helps out and donates raffle prizes. It’s just fantastic.”

Mr Phillips also wrote a small piece about the tournament in the most recent edition of local magazine Glyn News where he offered his thanks to everyone who helped out with the tournament once again.

In the piece he said: “As you know this is such a sad occasion for me and my family however, without your support year after year, this event couldn’t be possible. Thank you so much.”