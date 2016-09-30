Leader Sport Premier League predictions

WILL Everton get the better of Crystal Palace tonight, and who comes out on top between Swansea and Liverpool?

Our sports desk look at all the Premier League matches ahead of the weekend.

EVERTON v CRYSTAL PALACE

NICK HARRISON: Big game for Everton after back-to-back defeats. Koeman will have to tinker with his side against a Palace side whose confidence will be high. Deulofeu must come in for Barkley and, if he’s fit, back Dann to score for the visitors. 2-2

TOM NORRIS: Everton came unstuck against Bournemouth last weekend and Koeman will be determined to put that right. It won’t be easy against a Palace side hitting form and scoring goals. It won’t be dull, that’s for sure. 2-1

CHARLIE CROASDALE: Last season this would’ve been a battle between two struggling sides but they now lie fifth and seventh, playing some fine football in the process. I fancy a home win with the goals flowing. 3-1

SWANSEA CITY v LIVERPOOL

NH: Consistency is Liverpool’s problem while the Swans are not as bad as their lowly league position suggests. Got a sneaky feeling the Swans will win this with Sigurddson pulling the strings for them. 2-1

TN: Klopp will be doing everything he can to prevent this trip to south Wales turning out like the visit to Burnley did. With Swansea out of sorts, Liverpool should head home with a comfortable win. 1-3

CC: The Reds are rightly being considered title contenders given their firepower and ability to beat the top teams. It’s games like this that they need to prove they can win, Mane and Henderson on target. 1-2

HULL CITY v CHELSEA

NH: A good game for both teams. Chelsea - why on earth did they bring back Luiz? - look like conceding every game. That will give Hull confidence. But surely Hazard and Costa can spring into life in this one. 1-3

TN: Hull will fancy this one with Chelsea out of form and struggling to cope with the loss of John Terry. The visitors attacking talent might carry them through this one. 1-2

CC: Conte will be praying Terry is fit to return at the back because Cahill and Luiz look lost without the veteran captain. Hull have played some good stuff this term and could grab a well-earned point. 1-1

SUNDERLAND v WEST BROM

NH: Seem to keep writing about games that Sunderland have a chance in. But after Moyes coming out and blaming his players for last week’s collapse against Palace, it’s a perfect chance for Pulis to celebrate match number 1,001 with an away win. 1-2

TN: Sunderland look pretty toothless, while Pulis loves a cleansheet. The Baggies will snatch this with an effort from a set-piece. 0-1

CC: This isn’t one the neutral will be eager to watch and Moyes’ Black Cats desperately need the points. Rondon is away on international duty which takes away the Baggies goal threat so it could be a bore draw. 0-0

WATFORD v BOURNEMOUTH

NH: Very disappointed in Watford’s lack of goal-threat in Monday’s 2-0 defeat to Burnley. They will look to bounce back but can Bournemouth show what they’re made off and pick up back-to-back wins? 1-1

TN: Bournemouth earned rave reviews last weekend, while Watford were slammed for Monday’s showing at Turf Moor. The Hornets are unlikely to be as bad again, and that might give them the edge. 3-2

CC: Two sides who have made steady starts to the campaign. Howe’s Cherries are beginning to hit their stride and can come away with a point with Wilson cancelling out a Deeney opener. 1-1

WEST HAM UTD v MIDDLESBROUGH

NH: This will be the game when The Hammers stop the rot at The London Stadium. Payet will star against a Boro side, who just don’t look capable of forcing the pace in the Premiership. 3-1

TN: The Hammers either stop the rot or they could get their manager the sack. Karanka has a safe job at present, but Boro could also do with a win. You’ve got to fancy West Ham enjoying their day at the Olympic Stadium. 2-1

CC: What the Hammers would give for a win to ease the pressure on Billic and lift the atmosphere around the London Stadium. Boro however played very well against Spurs in the second half and can grab three points. 0-2

MANCHESTER UNITED v STOKE CITY

NH: The Premier League has been good in recent years for churning out freak results. United were rubbish in their last Sunday outing following a Europa League night but can Sparky’s Potters produce a bit of magic. 1-2

TN: Exactly the game under pressure Stoke boss Mark Hughes won’t want. United were back to their ruthless best when disposing of Leicester last weekend and the Europa League won’t be a distraction to Jose’s boys. 3-0

CC: This fixture pretty much kicks off on Sunday morning so the atmosphere will be flat as a pancake. I’d expect United to see off the Potters but the Old Trafford crowd could get edgy if it’s level at the break. 2-0

LEICESTER CITY v SOUTHAMPTON

NH: Can you get odds of 5,000/1 on Leicester going down? If Huth continues to go AWOL like he did at Old Trafford then it doesn’t look good for the champions especially against a Saints’ side who are starting to click. 2-2

TN: Quite what Leicester team will take to the pitch is difficult to predict at the moment. The Premier League and Champions League versions are very different and the Saints can exploit that. 1-1

CC: Hard to know what to make of the Foxes at the minute, who have come unstuck at Liverpool and Man Utd but have looked solid at home. This could develop into an entertaining draw. 2-2

TOTTENHAM v MANCHESTER CITY

NH: A real chance for Spurs to show just how good they really can be against a City side who are oozing class. Could be an old-fashioned game of whoever scores first wins. 2-1

TN: It’s a shame Kane and De Bruyne are missing this clash, which pits two of the best teams to watch against each other. Tottenham are relentless, but City attack with such fluidity, and of course they have Aguero. 2-3

CC: City came unstuck here last season in a 4-1 thrashing but with Kane missing, Spurs lack a real goal threat despite Son’s good form. De Bruyne is a major miss for City, who would settle for a point. 1-1

BURNLEY v ARSENAL

NH: Is this the year Arsenal produce a serious challenge? These are the kind of games you have to win and win with guts, determination, full-blooded tackles and not the silky passing game you come to expect from The Gunners. 1-2

TN: Burnley are grinding out results at home, beating the likes of Liverpool and Watford since promotion, but Arsenal look to have clicked and they have a solidty to match their classy attacking talent. 1-3

CC: The Gunners were at their swashbuckling best in thrashing Chelsea and a repeat of that display would have Sean Dyche’s Clarets running for cover. Very difficult to see past a convincing away win. 0-3