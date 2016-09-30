Gary Mills admits Wrexham AFC must deliver much-needed win at Boreham Wood

GARY MILLS has urged his Wrexham players to deliver a much-needed win.

Wrexham, winless in three games, head to Boreham Wood tomorrow on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Macclesfield but Mills is hoping victory can kick-start the Reds’ season.

“I always like to look ahead but you have to address the reasons why the performance was what it was,” said Mills. “We have to find the answer, whether it is changing the personnel, how we play or the system

“We have got to put it right at Boreham Wood. It is great to have another game and the next win can turn your season around.

“That is how we have to approach tomorrow, a win can give us a lift we all need.”

Wrexham are seven points adrift of the play-offs and Mills doesn’t want the gap between the Reds and the top five to start getting bigger.

“Even after Tuesday we are sitting on 16 points but we cannot afford to let it go any further away, we need to start picking up more points,” said Mills, who is without the injured Martin Riley. “It will be another tough away game at Boreham Wood. They have spent this summer and are doing better than last season.

“But it has got to come down to us and everyone doing their jobs a lot better than Tuesday.”

Two trialists - former Airbus midfielder Paulo Mendes and experienced striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher - played for the reserves in midweek.

Mills is hoping to sign Taylor-Fletcher, who was at Tranmere Rovers last season and counts Blackpool and Leicester City among his former clubs.

“Gary is available at the moment but unfortunately I am not in a position to offer him anything but I am hoping that changes over the next couple of weeks,” said Mills.

“It would be nice to nice to bring someone in, I want to try and freshen it up with a couple of players if possible.”