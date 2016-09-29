Mickey Thomas does not see Wrexham AFC improving under struggling boss Gary Mills

MICKEY THOMAS believes a change in players and possibly manager is needed at The Racecourse to stand any chance of mounting a promotion challenge.

The former Wrexham midfielder saw his former club lose 3-0 against Macclesfield Town on Tuesday, a result that leaves the Reds 14th in the National League.

Manager Gary Mills described it as the ‘worst performance’ of the season and Thomas doesn’t see Wrexham, without a win or a goal in three games going into tomorrow’s clash at Boreham Wood, getting any better as things stand.

“It was very disappointing, one of the worst performances I have seen this season,” said Thomas.

“The thing I’m looking at, and the bigger picture, is can it get any better? I have to be honest and say no.

“The players aren’t good enough. The change in personnel, and 18 players coming in, what Gary has on board for me is not the quality necessary to get out of this division.

“I just don’t see it improving, I really don’t, and something has got to give. Whether it is the manager, I don’t know.”

Supporters have called for Mills’ head in the wake of Wrexham’s disappointing start to the season, with the Reds sitting seven points away from the play-offs after 12 games.

Thomas hopes Wrexham can turn the corner under Mills, who took charge in April 2015, but says a change cannot be ruled out.

“I like Gary and I think he is a hard working man but unfortunately you are judged on results and I do worry for him,” said Thomas. “I hope he turns it around but how much time do you have to give to someone?

“It is a very difficult situation because the fans are impatient, I am impatient.

“Everyone wants to get into the Football League but at this moment in time, that is not going to happen until we get some change.

“Whether it is on the playing field or the manager, something has to give.”

Thomas feels Wrexham have not improved on last season.

“The players have to take responsibility as well,” said Thomas. “It is one thing playing badly but if you give everything, give 100 per cent, the fans will accept that.

“I don’t think they are good enough and from what I have seen in the last few years, it has got worse.

“That is the big disappointment and at Macclesfield I saw something that wasn’t good to see.

“Those fans deserve better. They show a passion, commitment and desire to follow this club all over the country and they are not getting what they deserve.”

Thomas fears attendances will plummet if things don’t change.

“They have got to be concerned because the fans will stop coming and the Trust have to understand that financially because it will hurt them even more,” added Thomas.

“We got 5,600 at the beginning of the season, that is going to dwindle and that will be in the back of their minds, so what do they do? Stick or twist, it is a very difficult one.”