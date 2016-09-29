Police hunting four males after late night car chase in Wrexham

POLICE have appealed for witnesses following a late night car chase in Wrexham.

Officers were called late last night to reports that a black Porsche Cayenne had been stolen from an address in Pant Lane, Gresford, between 6pm and 10.38pm.

Officers located the car and after a police pursuit, the car was abandoned in Jarvis Way, Wrexham at about 11.20pm. There were four men in the car who fled the scene and police are now looking for them.

DS Paul Kelly said: “I am asking the public to be vigilant especially as the nights draw in. If you see people behaving suspiciously please contact us. I would also remind motorists to keep their keys in a secure place when at home.

“Anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101, or crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively use our live webchat link at www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx quoting reference U148176.”