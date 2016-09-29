 ad

Firefighters tackle car blaze on A483 roundabout near Chirk

Published date: 29 September 2016 |
Published by: Andrew Cain
Read more articles by Andrew Cain

Picture: Twitter / Pip (@aspenmonkey1) 

FIREFIGHTERS tackled a car blaze on a roundabout near Wrexham this morning.

One crew from Wrexham was sent to the incident at the Halton roundabout on the A483 near Chirk shortly after 9am when the car fire broke out.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and a spreader tool to access the engine compartment.

The crew was stood down shortly before 10am and nobody was injured during the incident, which is thought to have been started by a fault with the car.

Picture courtesy of Pip / @aspenmonkey1 (Twitter)

A spokesman for the fire service said that North Wales Police officers were also sent to the incident.

A police spokesman said that officers were sent to assist firefighters with traffic management while they dealt with the fire.

  • See full story in the Leader

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

You must be a registered user to leave a comment. Register or login here.

Past pictures from Bodhyfryd

  • l108dc6e
  • BG-311011-1279
  • l108dc6d
Local Bygones

View thousands more photos like this on www.localbygones.co.uk

Browse our archive
 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts