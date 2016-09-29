FIREFIGHTERS tackled a car blaze on a roundabout near Wrexham this morning.

One crew from Wrexham was sent to the incident at the Halton roundabout on the A483 near Chirk shortly after 9am when the car fire broke out.

The crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames and a spreader tool to access the engine compartment.

The crew was stood down shortly before 10am and nobody was injured during the incident, which is thought to have been started by a fault with the car.

Picture courtesy of Pip / @aspenmonkey1 (Twitter)

A spokesman for the fire service said that North Wales Police officers were also sent to the incident.

A police spokesman said that officers were sent to assist firefighters with traffic management while they dealt with the fire.