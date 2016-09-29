Wrexham man who cut off his dog's ears using scissors and pliers is jailed for 24 weeks

A MAN who used pliers to cut off his dog’s ears in a brutal attack has been jailed.

RSPCA prosecutor Glen Murphy told Wrexham Magistrates Court that Christopher Matthew Griffiths, of Bridge Street, Southsea, caused unnecessary pain to his pet Staffordshire bull terrier, Victor, by cutting off the dog’s ears using scissors and pliers while at his then-home address in Crescent Close, Caia Park, on September 22 last year.

In a “deliberate and planned operation”, Griffiths, 35, cut off both of Victor’s ears, the court heard.

District judge Gwyn Jones sentenced Griffiths to 24 weeks in custody and disqualified him from owning dogs for 10 years.

Christopher Matthew Griffiths and his dog Victor after his ears were cut off and now his ears have healed (top)

Following the attack Griffiths signed over his two other dogs of the same breed, Ned and Brandy, to the care of the RSPCA.

Griffiths, who was found guilty at trial in May and unsuccessfully appealed his conviction, was also said to have given Victor cocaine before cutting off his ears.

Mr Murphy said officers went to Griffiths’ home after reports he had been assaulted and found significant amounts of blood at the scene. The pliers, along with scissors and Victor’s ears, were found inside the property.

They reported Victor was remarkably placid, given the extent of his injuries – possibly due to the effects of the cocaine, which was detected after a urine test.

Griffiths claimed he had been attacked because he had refused to allow drugs to be stored at his home and while he was on the ground, his assailant used the pliers to remove Victor’s ears.

Victor was taken to an emergency vet and showed no signs of anxiety or aggression during examination, as well as only low levels of pain.

This was surprising because removing the ears would have taken a considerable amount of force, the court heard.

A drug test was carried out and it was found Victor had cocaine in his system, which can cause extreme lethargy in dogs.

There was no suggestion Victor’s ears had been removed for any medical purpose.

Bethan Jones, defending, said Griffiths had no previous convictions for offences against animals and was not someone who had troubled the RSPCA prior to this.

The incident happened more than a year ago and Griffiths had the court proceedings hanging over his head for the last 12 months, Ms Jones added.

She asked Mr Jones to hold back from imposing a jail sentence.

But Mr Jones said only immediate custody was justified.

He added: “It is clear this was a deliberate and planned operation which would have taken some time to exact.

“No one will ever know how much pain Victor suffered.

“A considerable amount of force had to be used to cut the cartilage.

“It is clear that you ignored the obvious pain Victor was in and it was planned because you drugged the dog in advance.

“The injuries could have easily become infected had it not been for the intervention of the RSPCA and Victor could have come to further harm or even death.”

Griffiths was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80.

Following the sentencing RSPCA inspector Kia Thomas said: “When I first saw Victor I was just so shocked as his ears were gaping open wounds. I had never seen anything quite like it before.

“It must have been so painful for him. It was just so heartbreaking. It is awful to imagine what poor Victor went through. It was totally unnecessary.”