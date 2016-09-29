Care award nomination for safe haven scheme in Wrexham

A MENTAL health pioneer has been recognised for her ‘pivotal’ role in setting up a safe haven for teenagers in Wrexham.

The input of Lucy Wheen towards the success of the scheme was crucial, according to her bosses at Bryn Melyn Care, where she is head of clinical services.

Now, in recognition of the hard work she has put in over the last year, they have unanimously agreed to nominate her for a Wales Care Award.

In September 2015 Lucy was put in charge of establishing the centre for young people detained under the mental health act who are ready to leave hospital but not ready to return to their family home.

It was decided to change the registration of one of Bryn Melyn Care’s Wrexham homes so it could specialise in providing a ‘step down’ accommodation and support service for the previously hospitalised youngsters as they re-enter community life.

The centre, which can accommodate up to three children, has been a huge success.

Bryn Melyn Care operations director Melissa Johnson said: “To date young people placed in this home have made remarkable progress, learning to live in a community setting, engaging in education and social activities.

“Lucy’s role in this has been pivotal. From the planning stage through to its opening she has always been child focused in her approach, liaising with colleagues and discussing how to enable young people with mental health issues to live in a community setting with the support needed to keep them safe from harm but allow them to enhance their coping strategies for later life.

“The management at Bryn Melyn also recognise that it is a real team effort in addition to Lucy’s contribution.”

They put her name forward to be shortlisted for an honour in the Excellence in Mental Health Care category.

On hearing she had been nominated Lucy said she was delighted but insisted the success of the centre was a team effort.

She said: “I’m really pleased the team and myself have been recognised in this way. It is definitely not just about me. All the care staff, educators and clinical professionals have done excellent work in getting this new service off the ground.”

Mario Kreft , chairman of Care Forum Wales which runs the awards, said Lucy was a prime example of the devoted staff that the Wales Care Awards set out to recognise.

He said the Awards had gone from strength to strength in the last few years, adding: “The event is now firmly established as one of the highlights in the Welsh social care calendar.

“The aim is to recognise the unstinting and often remarkable dedication of our unsung heroes and heroines across Wales.”