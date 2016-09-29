Lives being put at risk with life-ring vandalism in Flintshire

TWO Flintshire life-ring stations have been repeatedly vandalised.

Flintshire Council's Countryside Service are concerned about ongoing vandalism to life-ring stations next to Condies Pond at Bettisfield, a site it manages in Bagillt, and at Greenfield Dock.

At Bettisfield, a life-ring has been vandalised seven times since May and on one occasion a life-ring and throw line were stolen. The life-ring station has also been damaged twice and has had to undergo repairs.

At Greenfield, the whole life ring station has been ripped out.

Cllr Bernie Attridge, cabinet member for environment, said: “This vital piece of life-saving equipment has been replaced quickly but there are periods of time where it has not been accessible due the thoughtless and selfish actions of others.

“There is a cost to be met to repair and replace the damaged equipment and added demands on our Countryside Service Rangers who need to respond to these incidents as a priority.

“This equipment is in place for good reason and it is a concern that if this anti-social behaviour continues the life-saving equipment may not be available when it is needed.

“These incidents have been reported to North Wales Police and I would encourage members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour around the site to the police or notify our Countryside Service on 01352 703900.”