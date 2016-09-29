People power plays key role in improved recycle parks in Flintshire

THE PUBLIC has been consulted on proposals to improve two formerly threatened recycling centres.

Flintshire Council has drawn up plans for improvements to the Buckley Household Recycling Centre and Nercwys Household Recycling Centre after securing Welsh Government funding.

Proposals were originally mooted which would have seen one of the two sites closed down, but a huge public backlash led to a rethink and now they will both be improved.

Members of Buckley Town Council took the chance to see the plans for the Buckley site at a meeting on Tuesday.

Cllr Dennis Hutchinson pointed out that if it had not been for the community action, these plans might never have come to fruition.

He said: “This wasn’t going to happen a few short months ago.

“Public opinion, Facebook petitions and local councillor involvement. That is what has brought this about.

“We were going to be dead in the water but I am glad to say Flintshire Council and more particularly the Welsh Government have seen sense in this.”

The changes will lead to step-free access, improved traffic management and increased opportunities to recycle.

After the major backlash, the council decided to improve both facilities, while also building a new site in the place of the facilities in Connah’s Quay and Flint.

Cllr Kevin Jones, Flintshire Council’s cabinet member for public protection and waste, said earlier this month: “The council has listened to the public.

“The site improvements will deliver an improved customer experience with a greater emphasis on reuse and recycling that will help us in meeting the statutory recycling targets set by Welsh Government.”

To secure the Welsh Government funding, the redevelopment works need to be completed by March.

The plans are on display at the two recycling centres to allow for consultation on the plans before planning approval is sought.

Previously, the Welsh Government review of Flintshire’s waste and HRC service identified that the facilities offered at each site do not match the minimum requirements of the high quality sites, which regularly achieve high levels of recycling elsewhere in the country.

The report recommended that the HRC facilities at Greenfield, Sandycroft and Nercwys would provide the best configuration, accessibility and coverage for residents in the future.