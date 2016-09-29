Leading the way in easing path for dementia victims in Mold

A GROUP of residents and organisations in Mold are working together to make the town more dementia-friendly.

The steering group, which includes Mold Town Council, Flintshire Council, Home Instead, Boots, and the Cottage Nursing Home, have come together to raise awareness, reduce stigma and improve support for local people affected by dementia.

The Mold Dementia-Friendly steering group has written an action plan which includes setting up and supporting local Memory Cafes and holding a number of ‘Dementia Friends’ awareness sessions in the town centre.

The group was awarded ‘working to become dementia-friendly’ status recently by Alzheimer’s Society under the official Dementia Friendly Communities recognition process.

As a result, they are now looking for more local businesses, services and organisations to become involved in making Mold more supportive of people living with dementia.

Flintshire councillor Christine Jones, the cabinet member for social services, said: “Both Flint and Buckley worked hard to achieve recognition from the Alzheimer’s Society and I’m delighted Mold has now joined them.

“It’s a real testament to the hard working, caring people in our county to have three out of the five towns with this status.

“The council will continue to work with other towns to help them achieve a dementia friendly community where people with dementia are understood, respected, supported and confident that they can contribute to the life of the town.”

A report by the Alzheimer’s Society, ‘Building Dementia Friendly Communities: A Priority for Everyone’, reveals less than half of people living with dementia feel a part of the community (47 per cent) and nearly threequarters (73 per cent) of UK adults surveyed in a YouGov poll do not think society is geared up to deal with dementia.

Jacky Baldini, operations manager for the Alzheimer’s Society in North Wales, said: “A dementia-friendly community is a city, town or village where people with dementia are understood, respected, supported, and confident they can contribute to community life.

“It’s great to hear of the positive work happening in Mold. They are setting a high standard that I hope many more will follow across North Wales. We want people from all walks of life and backgrounds to join the Dementia Friendly Communities movement.”

Many people with dementia reported feeling trapped in their own homes and let down by their communities, with one in three only getting out once a week and one in 10 only manage this once a month.

There are 1,969 of people living with dementia in Flintshire and creating a dementia-friendly community will help reduce stigma and make people feel confident, understood and supported to be a valuable part of society.

In North Wales, there are five communities who have been awarded ‘working towards dementia-friendly’ status. Three of the five are in Flintshire.

Earlier this year in the same week, Flint and Buckley were formally recognised by the Alzheimer’s Society as dementia-friendly communities.

They were the first in North Wales to receive such accreditation and joined many cities, towns and villages now exploring what they need to do to better support people with dementia and enable them to live well in the community.

Ms Baldini added: “Whilst it’s good to see how far we have come, unfortunately there are still too many people with dementia who do not feel supported and part of their local area; they feel trapped in their own home, isolated, lonely and a burden.

“It is possible to make small changes that will make their day to day lives much better and help them to stay part of a community for longer.

“I would urge everyone

to find out more on how you and your neighbourhood can become a dementia-friendly community.”

For more information of Dementia Friendly Communities and the official recognition process contact Jo Lane, Dementia Friendly Communities Coordinator for North Wales on 01352 700728 or jo.lane@alzheimers.org.uk.

To get involved or to find out more information, contact the steering group through their email address dementiafriendlymold@gmail.com or follow on Facebook Dementia Friendly Mold or Twitter @dementia_Mold.