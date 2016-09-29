Anger as police appear to deem glass bottle throwing a minor incident

POLICE have been criticised for appearing to treat an incident of glass throwing in the same way as minor anti-social problems.

Members of Buckley Town Council have expressed fury after police statistics showed an incident where youths threw a glass bottle at a passerby in the same way as incidents including bins being kicked over and a ball being kicked at a wall.

In the statistics, released by North Wales Police, the glass throwing incident is described as “nuisance” behaviour – in the same bracket as somebody being spoken to for playing Pokemon Go in the early hours.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Cllr Ian Peters said: “Some of those categorised as ‘nuisance’ incidents are a bit of a joke [such as] youths kicking a bin over.

“To categorise youths throwing a bottle at a passerby as the same offence as kicking a ball against a wall is ridiculous. The bottle could cause some serious damage.

“I am wondering what our PCSOs are doing about this incident.”

According to statistics released by North Wales Police, a group of youths threw a glass bottle at a passer-by on Mount Pleasant Road on August 9.

Other incidents categorised as nuisance issues included youths kicking a bin over on Pemba Drive on June 25, youths knocking on windows and running way on Park Road in July and youths kicking a ball against a wall on Knowle Lane.

On Clayton Road in the early hours of July 28, police were called after a vehicle was seen parking up with the engine still running and waking residents.

The driver, who was found to have been playing Pokemon Go, was spoken to by officers.

Members of Buckley Town Council agreed that the issue raised by Cllr Peters should be raised at the council’s next meeting of the police liaison committee, which happens quarterly.

They also agreed to once again look at the issue of youths racing around town in cars.