Flintshire councillor’s plea over community transport scheme

A COUNCIL boss is “pleading” with communities to get behind running their own transport services or risk losing them for good.

Bernie Attridge, Flintshire Council’s deputy leader, said community councils and volunteer groups needed to get behind a community transport scheme before bus services are lost.

It comes as cash-strapped Flintshire Council cuts £650,000 of its non-statutory subsidies to bus services over a two-year period.

Making the comments ahead of the start of consultations on the community transport scheme, Cllr Attridge said: “I am pleading with the community – please help us and get on board because at the end of the day if there is total resistance services that we subsidise will go.

“For me this is a good way forward but please come and tell us what you want and what the issues are.

“Many of the community councils have got on board with it – they realise what’s going on and they know that by coming together we will help you get up and running.”

The proposals, introduced last year, will eventually see just a core network of bus routes maintained by the county with community-run transport ferrying passengers to specified transport “hubs”.

Cllr Attridge added that they believed the new model could actually help improve transport arrangements in many areas – helping them to become more tailor made to the needs of the community.

He said: “One option could have been what neighbours have done and cut subsidies alltogether.

“That is not what I want – what I found very exciting is the community transport model.

“Unless we get the backing from communities, then it is going to be inevitable that we are going to have to cut non-statutory services.

“But I am confident that the engagement has been absolutely first class by the majority of our community councils and they understand and want to help.”

In this financial year, Flintshire Council has already cut £250,000 from the £1,046,180 annual subsidy provided to run bus services within the county, by cutting some of the most expensive and least used bus routes.

They are now looking to cut around £350,000 in the next financial year with services being replaced by the community.

Steve Jones, chief officer for Streetscene and transport, said: “We have been around all the community councils and told them we are not walking away, we are trying to find a sustainable solution.

“We recognise we are going to have to help support communities but sustainability is the key here.”

Mr Jones added that the recent collapse of GHA coaches in the region had helped to focus people’s minds on the fact that bus services were needed in their communities but they needed to be sustainable.

Cllr Attridge and Mr Jones added that as part of the plan, they were looking at all options for community transport, including buses, minibuses and even taxis.

They said commercial firms and community volunteer groups had shown an interest in using their own assets to help the process.

In a statement, they said: “Community transport is of particular value to people who, for a variety of reasons do not have access to a car or public transport.

“It also provides a lifeline in both rural and urban areas.

“The service will be operated locally and will be supported by both the town and community councils and the county council, with the proposed service following a wide variety of forms, including the use of local community taxi services, the community operating its own mini bus service and local bus services providing a link to the main commercial bus services.”

Drop in sessions are to be held around the county to allow potential users and providers of the service to meet with both the county council and town and community council staff.