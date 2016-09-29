No panic for Wrexham woman as she beats her fears

A jewellery shop boss who had never flown before conquered her fears to jump 13,000ft from a plane in aid of charity.

Cheryl Jones, 28, the deputy manager of F. Hinds at the Eagles Meadow shopping centre in Wrexham, has suffered badly from anxiety and panic attacks since her school days.

But she took a leap of faith to raise £800 for Anxiety UK, which works to support those living with the disorder.

Cheryl, who lives in Wrexham and has spent her entire career in retail, said: “I have suffered with anxiety for many

years but was only diagnosed about 18 months ago.

“I never stepped out of my comfort zone so I wouldn’t fail or disappoint myself.

“Since realising I have anxiety my life has become easier. I have been on medication but I’m not taking anything at the moment. Standing up to myself is the biggest challenge and that’s the reason for me doing the skydive.

"Since being diagnosed I have beaten anxiety and I want people to see that you can overcome it. Yes, it’s there but I won’t let it define me as I have the determination and courage to not let it control my mind."

She added: “It was originally supposed to do the jump in July but it was cancelled at the last minute due to poor weather conditions.

“I was determined to go ahead with it as so many people have been supporting and sponsoring me, so I arranged to travel to a different airfield.

“My partner, Mark, and I drove over to the Brackley airfield in Northamptonshire and when we got there they told us it was a too cloudy for small plane to take off.

“I was worried the whole thing would be called off again but we did a bit of shopping in the local town and came back a couple of hours later and were cleared for take-off. As I’d never even been in a plane before, not even to go on holiday, this was one heck of a way to start flying but once we got up there it was fascinating looking out at everything.

“I jumped out in tandem with an instructor while we were doing about 120mph and immediately realised we were in thick cloud.

“I was a bit worried but the instructor guided us safely down and we landed after about five or ten minutes, although it seemed a lot longer.

“I suppose it was quite a scary thing to do but I managed to stay calm and felt good to be alive when we got down.”

Although Cheryl expected to raise only about £400 from the challenge she believes the final figure could be at least £800.

“I’m delighted it’s going to be so much because giving support to others is my self-care and the fact I can show people that they don’t need to suffer alone and they should be proud of the strength they have,” she said.

“I chose to support Anxiety UK because it’s not one of the better known charities but does such good work for people like myself. But it wasn’t just about raising money – I also wanted to raise awareness of anxiety and what the charity does to help people with it.

“It’s actually a win-win situation for me because as a reward for me completing the skydive Mark has now booked a holiday for us next spring when we’ll be flying off to Lanzarote.”