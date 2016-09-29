Man left scarred for life after being bitten on nose in Wrexham club

A MAN was left scarred for life after being attacked in a Wrexham club.

Aaron Filmer was bitten on the nose and left with a permanent scar after making lewd comments about Alex James Thomas Williams’ girlfriend in Central Station, Hill Street.

Williams, 23, of Minafon, Caia Park, assaulted Mr Filmer in the smoking area outside the club after he heard Mr Filmer say of his girlfriend: “To be honest boys, I would smash her.”

Mr Filmer was not aware that Williams was the woman’s boyfriend when he made the remarks.

Both men had been out with friends in Wrexham town centre on April 16 when the attack took place.

It was about 2.30am when Williams bit the end of Mr Filmer’s nose and held onto it with his teeth, causing it to bleed heavily.

Mr Filmer could not stop the bleeding, although the pair were quickly separated and even shook hands after the scuffle.

In interview with police Williams admitted assaulting Mr Filmer, claiming he had threatened Williams’ girlfriend. He also told police he had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend prior to the attack.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates Court yesterday, Williams, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said Williams told police he took Mr Filmer to one side and apologised after the attack, which only lasted a matter of seconds. He said it was just a drunken argument.

But Ms Jackson added Mr Filmer said in a victim impact statement he had been left with a permanent scar on the tip of his nose, which people always ask how he got.

Euros Jones, defending, said the attack was the result of Mr Filmer making suggestive comments about Williams’ girlfriend.

He told the court the pair squared up and had a brief fight which was a “moment of madness”.

Mr Jones said following the assault, the two men shook hands and Filmer had even stayed out drinking for the rest of the evening.

District judge Gwyn Jones said: “It was particularly hardy to carry on drinking and go to McDonald’s at 4am like nothing had happened.”

Euros Jones replied: “Wrexham, sir.”

Williams was fined £600 and ordered to pay £400 in compensation to Mr Filmer. Costs of £85 were imposed, as well as a £60 victim surcharge, and Williams was banned from Central Station for a year.

Mr Filmer added he wished it had never happened and he would not have to live with the scar.