Disability champion from Wrexham takes on cycling challenge for MS appeal

A disability champion is tackling a fundraising challenge this weekend.

Youth worker Kate Langwine-Cooke has been campaigning and raising awareness of multiple sclerosis (MS) after being diagnosed with the condition herself at the age of 21.

Kate, 31, was named Campaigner of the Year at the MS Society awards in April and now she is preparing to take on her latest fundraising challenge on Saturday, when she will ride 150km on a static bike to raise money for the society.

Last year Kate, from Wrexham, took on a similar challenge riding 100km and for this year’s attempt, she has set up a JustGiving page to help raise her target of £500.

Kate said: “I will be doing my 150km bike marathon on an exercise bike at the Fitness Festival at Glyndwr on Saturday. I’m doing it to raise funds for the MS society as part of #Challenge MS.

“After the left half half of my body became paralysed only two weeks ago I have not had time to train and prepare for this mammoth challenge but I’m training as best I can.

“After a week of rest and determination I regained the use of my left half but the second sensation is still not 100 per cent and may never be.

“Last September for Challenge MS I did the same but cycled 100km, I am always striving for bigger and better challenges and achievements.”

On the fundraising page, she also writes: “Since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 21 I have battled my way through the past decade, no treatment seems to be slowing down the progression of my condition so I am doing all I can to raise vital funds for MS research.

“This year I’ve not managed to go a month without ending up in resus or A&E, I live life to the full and I am determined to keep up the fight!

“I refuse to lose my battle but treatment options for me are now very limited so please donate, every penny does count!”

To donate to Kate’s fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kate-Langwine-cooke150