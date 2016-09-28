Minera dairy firm Tomlinson's Dairies plans £14m expansion after securing Sainsbury's deal

PLANS to expand a dairy preparing to take on a major supermarket contract are set to be approved.

From July next year, Tomlinson’s Dairies Ltd in Minera will be processing an extra 100 million litres of milk per year after winning a contract to supply Sainsbury’s stores in Wales as well as some in England.

Now Wrexham Council’s planning committee is expected to grant permission on expansion plans drafted to help Tomlinson’s meet the extra demand.

The firm hopes to carry out a three-stage expansion, with the first phase being to expand its cold storage area and provide additional office accommodation.

Fifty-three new full time milk processing jobs will be created if phases one and two of the expansion get the green light, with a further seven jobs to be created in phase three which concerns the on-site production of milk bottles.

According to the planning application, the expansion would see an investment of about £14 million in Minera and Coedpoeth through supporting construction jobs.

The dairy currently has sufficient capacity to create the extra milk but cold storage space on the site would be insufficient to meet the increased demand.

In May, Sainsbury’s announced the changes to its milk suppliers, including Tomlinson’s, would take place from next year and run until 2020.

Minera Community Council backed the application but called for some potential issues to be considered.

They said noise of the factory operations should be kept to a minimum by use of soundproofing and called for the visual impact of the factory operations to be addressed with more than adequate screening.

The community council also called for the road into the Minera Industrial Estate to be improved, providing car parking facilities for the estate where possible.

All three phases of the expansion are due to be discussed by Wrexham Council’s planning committee when it meets on Monday at 4pm.

In a report to go before the committee, head of environment and planning, Lawrence Isted, said: “While it has been suggested by objectors that alternatives should be considered, in my opinion the proposed extension is the most feasible and least harmful option.

“The application site is already occupied substantial operational dairy, therefore it would be unreasonable to expect the applicants to relocate the entire business to another site.

“Not only would this require significant capital investment over and above that needed for the proposed extensions, but it is unlikely that a suitable site will be readily available to allow the applicants to fulfil the obligations they have to their customers in the same timescales that the proposed extensions will.

“Furthermore whilst the business relies on milk supplied by farms in North Wales, there is be no guarantee that it would remain within the county borough and/or that the existing work force would be able to retain their jobs if it were to relocate.

“While I appreciate that the occupiers of nearby properties are concerned about noise generated by the operation of the site, even if the existing applicants were to relocate the business, the site will still be occupied by a comparatively modern industrial building.

“There is every reason to conclude that it would be attractive to alternative industrial/business users – so there would be no less potential for noise generation.”