Gary Mills takes 'full responsibility' for Wrexham AFC's poor league position

GARY MILLS takes full responsibility for Wrexham’s position and admits results must improve or he could be out of a job.

Wrexham produced another woeful performance against Macclesfield Town on Tuesday as they were comfortably beaten 3-0.

Without a win or goal in the last three games, some supporters voiced their frustrations yet again at the final whistle.

Mills, who revamped his squad in the summer, says he will continue in the role, but insists the players need to stand up and be counted.

“I wake up in the morning and get on with my job until I am told different,” said Mills.

“I am enjoying my job and I love what I do.

“Obviously this season so far hasn’t been good enough and it is my job to try and do something about it with the players I have got.

“I do take responsibility because that is my job, but also with the players that I bring in and the players I select, they have got to go out there and do a job.

“They are my players and I am in a job based on how my players and how my teams go and play, and at the moment they are not playing well enough.”

Wrexham were second best from the first whistle on Tuesday and could have found themselves behind before Macclesfield finally took the lead in the 35th minute.

Mills, who saw Wrexham concede another two goals in the opening eight minutes of the second half, admits the writing is on the wall once the Reds fall behind, and believes his players need to be stronger mentally to get themselves back into games.

“I think that is an understatement that it has got to be better,” Mills said referring to Saturday’s game at Boreham Wood.

“It has got to be a lot, lot better, not just better.

“As soon as we go behind it is the same story every week virtually so there is something wrong there, the mental strength of certain players.

“As soon as you go a goal down you cannot feel that you are not going to get back into a game because that is a recipe for disaster.

“Tuesday proved that a lot of them are feeling a little bit of pressure to go and win a game of football so with myself, the players have got to start being stronger mentally to go and win a game.”