Taxi driver from Flint jailed for 11 years for raping drunk student in Chester

A TAXI driver has been found guilty of raping a drunk student who he gave a lift to in Chester last year.

Sultan Amari, 46, of Chester Road, Flint, fled the country and flew to Turkey half way through his trial for two counts of rape.

Amari, who is from Damascus in Syria, boarded a flight to Istanbul on Sunday evening and emailed Warrington Crown Court asking for the trial to continue in his absence.

The jury, who were only told why Amari wasn’t in the dock after delivering their verdicts on Wednesday, found him guilty on both counts of rape by a majority.

The court heard that Amari picked up a student on Bridge Street, Chester, on Saturday July 11 and then took her back to his empty house on Sealand Road before raping her twice.

Judge Tina Langdale sentenced Amari to 11 years in prison in his absence.