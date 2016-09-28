Chirk woman attacked her former boyfriend’s car with hammer

THE breakdown of a relationship caused a woman to attack a car with a hammer, magistrates heard.

Carla Hampshire, of Linden Avenue, Chirk, also ploughed her own car into three stationary vehicles, causing further damage.

Hampshire, 32, had been in a relationship with Adam Jenkinson but when that came to an end, she went to his work address and was seen waving a hammer around.

She left but was later spotted by Mr Jenkinson, who then found three holes in the rear windscreen of his car.

Hampshire travelled to Penley Industrial Estate in Penley, where, angry and upset, she drove towards a row of parked cars and caused damage to cars belonging to Courtney Stoker, Paul Williams and Saqra Evans.

In a hearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, Hampshire pleaded guilty to four charges of criminal damage.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, said Hampshire fully admitted the offences in interview with police.

She told officers she had driven at the cars in an attempt to harm herself.

Bethan Jones, defending, said Hampshire had a borderline personality disorder and on the day in question, had suffered a violent episode.

She accepted she caused damage to Mr Jenkinson’s car and then realised she was in trouble, so drove at a car she knew was due to be scrapped in attempt to harm herself.

There was a ‘concertina’ effect and two other cars were damaged in the process.

Ms Jones told the court Hampshire, who was mother to five-year-old twins, had a troubled childhood but had not been before the courts in 10 years.

Chairman of magistrates Carol Lloyd sentenced Hampshire to a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £85 costs as well as a £20 victim surcharge.