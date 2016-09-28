Five times limit motorist crashed into car carrying mum and child before driving home to drink more

A DRIVER who crashed into a car carrying a mother and child was found to be just over five times over the drink drive limit.

Luke David Steel, of West End Terrace, Ruabon, failed to stop after the crash and instead drove straight home, where he continued drinking.

However, the woman he crashed into on Saturday followed him home and called the police.

The crash happened at about 9.40pm in Church Street, Ruabon. A blue Suzuki, driven by Steel, came down the opposite side of the street at speed and crashed into the woman’s car, causing minor damage.

When Steel got home, the woman, who had followed him,spoke to him and as he appeared to be drunk, she called the police.

Officers arrived and through the window of his house saw the defendant watching TV, but he refused to answer the door.

After about 15 minutes, he answered and it was clear to officers he was extremely drunk so he was arrested.

A breath test revealed he had 176 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath compared to the legal limit of 35mg.

Due to the high level of alcohol in his system Steel was taken to hospital to be monitored.

Steel, 38, told police he had drunk “a few cans” of cider before going out. He claimed the other driver had left the scene and that was why he did not stop after the crash.

Steel also said he had a couple more cans after getting home but accepted he would have been over the limit anyway.

Appearing before Wrexham Magistrates’ Court, Steel, who only holds a provisional driving licence pleaded guilty to drink driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving without a valid licence and driving without insurance.

Bethan Jones, defending, said Steel was clearly dependent on alcohol and desperate for help.

The case was adjourned until today for an all-options pre-sentence report to be compiled.