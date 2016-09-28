Coedpoeth man wants to help hospital that helped him through serious illness

A YOUNG man who has undergone two kidney transplant operations is raising funds for the hospital that helped him and two relatives through serious illness.

Dylan Lewis, 22, of Coedpoeth, spent two years on dialysis at Wrexham Maelor Hospital before receiving a kidney transplant in 2014.

His cousin Colleen Matthews, 25, of Coedpoeth, who had a kidney transplant from her 23-year-old brother Stephen last year, received regular check ups at the hospital and his grandmother Sheila Roberts, 76, had breast cancer treatment at the Shooting Star unit in 2015.

Dylan has arranged an evening of entertainment at Brymbo Sports and Social Complex on Saturday to raise funds for both wards.

He said the event was his way of “saying thank you and giving a bit back” to the hospital which “looked after me very well”.

“They have helped my family an awful lot. They have been really supportive,” he added.

Dylan, who had polycystic kidney disease, received a kidney and liver transplant when he was just 12.

The kidney failed and he spent five years on dialysis at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool and another two at Wrexham Maelor Hospital before his transplant at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham, in September, 2014.

In 2014 Dylan organised a similar event at the same venue, which raised £3,119 for Alder Hey.

The dialysis treatment, he said, was “really restricting and physically draining”, but added he felt “amazing” two years on from the transplant.

“You don’t realise how ill you were until after you are ‘normal’, I suppose,” he added.

Both Colleen and Mrs Roberts are doing well.

Dylan is studying a BTEC in live events and production at Coleg Cambria in Wrexham and hopes to go to university next year.

He thanked friend Vona Law, from Bryneglwys, for helping him to organise Saturday’s event.

Entertainment will include live performances from the Sidelights DJ duo Terry and Jude, as well as a raffle.

Admission to the event, which starts at 7.30pm, is £5 on the door.