PUPILS have been able to get planting, thanks to a £2,000 grant from a leading supermarket’s carrier bag scheme.

And now they are back in school, the children have been enjoying the fruit of their labour.

The Parent-Teacher Association and Friends of the School, teachers and pupils at Westwood Primary School in Buckley spent the funding on nine raised beds and planters with seating for their outdoor areas.

Materials were sourced locally through P&A Garden Centre in Mold and Bevan’s hardware retailers in Buckley Precinct, where pupils were able to use their mathematical skills to negotiate a discount with the store manager.

Pupils in years five and six worked as a team to plan out where in the school grounds the beds and seating would be best suited.

The results have provided pupils in the Foundation phase with a secret garden, along with spacious gardening areas for Key Stage Two pupils and the school’s Caterpillar class.

The seating with planters enables children to relax during play times while enjoying mini beasts and the growth of plants up close.

PTA chairman Gill Jones said: “Westwood CP is a caring school. We are working to ensure an integrated approach, exploring sustainable development through teaching provision and learning experiences offered to our children, along with the engagement of people and partners in our community.

“We particularly wish to extend thanks to Asda for their generosity and assistance. Without them this would not have been possible.”

Rachel O’Brien, Asda’s community and school’s liaison officer, said she was “astounded” by how far the money had stretched and said the work was “absolutely brilliant”.

Money for the carrier bag scheme is generated every time someone buys a bag for 5p in a store.

Lynne Brown, a teacher at the school, said: “The pupils have particularly enjoyed watching the Nasturtium grow with their bright greenery and vibrant flowers. They are now looking forward to sampling the edible leaves and flowers when the school cook prepares them with the lunchtime salads.

“Since returning to school following the summer break, the school’s cook has already been busy preparing and cooking the September harvest of green beans and is delighted to be part of a school working hard to be sustainable.

“It has been enjoyable witnessing first-hand the enthusiasm of the children and staff in seeing their planting and tending come to fruition.”

The children, caretaker and members of the school community worked together to assemble and position the raised beds and pupils from the school made the journey to Bevan’s with shopping trolleys to transport bags of compost in order to keep costs down.