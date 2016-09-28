School staff and pupils’ £1,500 sponsored walk boost for former Flint High pupil

FANCY dress was the order of the day as school staff and pupils helped raise more than £1,000 for a teenager suffering from cancer.

Pupils from Flint High School and Ysgol Maes Hyfryd took part in a sponsored walk to help raise money for 18-year-old Jordan Giddins, who is currently being treated for a rare form of cancer in the USA.

They have now presented the money raised to a family friend.

Jordan, who a former Flint High School pupil, has already overcome HLH – a rare blood disease that affects one in every million – but now has Ewings sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer.

Youngsters and staff from the two schools, many in fancy dress, walked around Flint High School’s grounds and raised a total of £1,500 in sponsorship money, contributing to the £40,000 raised by the local community.

Family friend Steph Rowe said: “Jordan’s treatment has gone very well and he is now recuperating before making the trip home.

“He faces several more cycles of chemotherapy at Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, but his treatment in America went well and the prognosis is good.

“Jordan’s family are so thankful to everyone for all the fundraising activities and said that the support they’ve received has been absolutely fantastic.”

Jim Connelly, the new headteacher at Flint High, added he felt very proud that the pupils and staff of both his school and Ysgol Maes Hyfryd had been able to help support Jordan and his family.

Jordan, from Flint, received the diagnosis last November following a scan which showed a tumour on his ribs.

The NHS agreed to fund life-saving treatment for Jordan in America, and family, friends and the local community have organised a host of fundraising activities to pay for the trip and living expenses.

Flint High’s former headteacher, Pamela McClean, arranged a sponsored walk to take place on the last day of school, before the summer holidays.

In late July the family made the trip to America where Jordan underwent an extensive course of proton beam radiotherapy at the specialist facility in Jacksonville, Florida.