AN inquest has been opened into the death of a motorcyclist whose machine collided with a stationary car.

Lee Hughes, 37, a welder, of Ffordd Offa, Cefn Mawr, died at the Stoke University Hospital on September 16, the day after the collision in Newbridge Road, Wrexham.

Pathologist Dr Andrew Dalton gave the cause of death as major traumatic injuries.

After a brief hearing in Ruthin the inquest was adjourned to a provisional date in March.