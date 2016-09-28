 ad

Gary Mills insists he will carry on regardless at Wrexham AFC after latest loss

Published date: 28 September 2016 |
Published by: Richard Williams
GARY MILLS insists he will carry on regardless after Wrexham produced what he described as their worst performance of the season.

Wrexham, by his own admission, weren’t good enough as they lost 3-0 against Macclesfield Town at Moss Rose, heaping more pressure on Mills.

“I get on with my job. It is not for me to say whether that is the case or whether not,” Mills said when asked if his position was under threat.

“But I have been in the game long enough to know that our performances at this moment in time haven’t been good enough.

“I am an honest man and I just get on with my job. If I am told different then I am told different.

“At this moment in time I have just lost to Macclesfield with our poorest performance of the season so far I feel.

“But I wake up in the morning to get on with my job again with the players and carry on working.”

