Macclesfield Town 3 Wrexham AFC 0

THE pressure increased on manager Gary Mills as Wrexham served up another forgettable performance.

Macclesfield Town ran out convincing 3-0 winners at Moss Rose as yet another away game ended in massive disappointment for Wrexham.

On a night when England boss Sam Allardyce sensationally lost his job, under-fire Reds boss Mills was again booed off by supporters who had to endure their Macclesfield counterparts sing “can we play you every week” as they bossed the contest.

While he admitted it was painful, Mills insists he will continue in the job despite another woeful showing.

Macclesfield were a quality side while there was a sever lack of it from Wrexham. There have been many poor performances this season, this was arguably the worst as they just weren’t good enough.

Wrexham came up against an in-form Macc side and struggled for the majority of the game as they were easily second best to the Silkmen.

This was a third game without a win and Wrexham have also failing to score in that spell leaving Mills with a massive job on his hand to turn around the Reds’ fortunes and convince supporters he’s the right man for the job.

Macclesfield were by far the better side in the first half, doing all the good things Wrexham fans would hope to see from their side.

The Silkmen were more dangerous on the attack as they made good use of the ball going forward and created a number of decent chances.

The goal had been coming as Macclesfield finally took a deserved lead in the 35th minute.

Wrexham were resorting to long balls forward which weren’t falling to anyone and allowing Macclesfield to regain possession.

The Reds didn’t look like scoring as they failed to have one shot on target before the break and were lucky to only be 1-0 down.

Mills made a double change for the start of the second half but Macclesfield picked up where they left off following the restart.

Wrexham couldn’t live with Macclesfield who were causing lots of problems going forward, led by the lively Danny Rowe, and the Silkmen took a 3-0 lead after 54 minutes.

It was game over at that stage and damage limitation for Wrexham who had a couple of effort but only tested home keeper Scott Flinders on one occasion.

Macclesfield were excellent value for their win while Mills now has to pick his players up for Saturday’s trip to Boreham Wood.

The starting line-up showed two changes from the team that started the goalless draw against Chester.

With Martin Riley missing through injury, Kai Edwards came into the midfield with Hamza Bencherif switching back to the centre-back slot vacated by Riley.

The other change was in attack as Jordan Evans replaced Shaun Harrad who dropped to the substitutes bench.

Macclesfield made a bright start and were moving the ball around nicely, the first chance coming when a cross fell for Whitaker who failed to hit the target.

A superb double save from Shwan Jalal in the 14th minute kept Wrexham on level terms as the goalkeeper pushed away Danny Rowe’s effort before keeping out Chris Holroyd’s follow-up.

Jalal, facing the club he left to join Wrexham in the summer, pulled off another vital stop as he did well to get down low and save from Holroyd.

Wrexham had offered little in the final third, Jordan Evans at least getting a shot away that fell for a first Reds corner which came to nothing.

But Macclesfield were well on top and Wrexham had a let-off in the 26th minute, Rowe got the better of Sean Newton and Curtis Tilt and he crossed from the by-line to Whitaker whose shot was headed off the line by Bencherif.

Mark Carrington had a rare attempt for Wrexham but goalkeeper Scott Flinders wasn’t troubled and the ball drifted wide while Newton headed over the bar from John Rooney’s corner.

But the goal which Macclesfield had been threatening arrived on 35 minutes.

Whitaker picked the ball up and beat his man before sending his low drive past Jalal into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

It was no surprise to see Mills make two changes for the start of the second half with Harrad and Gerry McDonagh replacing Edwards and Michael Bakare.

But Macclesfield increased their lead three minutes after the break.

Whitaker sent in a cross from the left and Paul Lewis converted his header from close range.

It was almost 3-0 in the next attack as Jalal did well to turn away Holroyd’s drive.

Wrexham finally had their first shot on goal in the 53rd minute but McDonagh was denied by Flinders.

Macclesfield immediately went upfield and scored a third goal, Bencherif’s clearance was charged down by Whitaker who went on to fire past Jalal.

Callum Powell was brought on for Rooney while McDonagh and Newton both failed to hit the target as Wrexham attempted to salvage the situation.

Not about to sit back, Macclesfield were still a threat on the attack and Jalal again came to the rescue as he tipped over Rowe’s 25 yard drive before making another save from the striker.

Jordan Evans was unable to test Flinders at the other end while Newton’s shot was blocked in the area, but Wrexham never looked like scoring.