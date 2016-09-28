Elliott Durrell believes Chester FC will have a memorable campaign

ELLIOTT DURRELL believes Chester have all the ingredients for a memorable campaign.
The Blues attacking midfielder admits he has been impressed with the ongoing improvement at the club, who stretched their unbeaten run to four games with a goalless draw at Wrexham on Saturday.
And Durrell wants to see all the hard work and effort on the training ground continue to reap rewards as Chester prepare to entertain Dover Athletic this weekend.
“We’ve got a young squad who are hungry and confident at the minute, and I think that’s a recipe for something exciting this season,” Durrell said.
“I know that we need a little bit of luck because we only have 21 players and it’s important that we all stay healthy, but all the players do a lot of re-habilitation work after training to make sure that we’re in the best shape possible.
“We know that if we can stay away from any injuries then we’ll be in a much better place and I think everybody has already seen how well we can perform.
“It’s still early days and we are under no illusions about the tests we’ll face between now and the end of the season, but we are all feeling full of confidence after the good run of results we’ve had.
“I know it’s an old cliche, but we’ve just got to take one game at a time and everybody feels more than confident that we can get a result this Saturday against Dover.
“If we continue to play the way we are doing and put on another good performance, like we did at home to Dagenham & Redbridge and Sutton United, then we know we can pick up points.
“We’ll be setting up to win. We won’t go into the game trying to draw or narrowly escape a defeat because we know how well we can play at home.”
Durrell has been pleased to be a part of a Chester team who achieved a fourth consecutive clean sheet on Saturday against his former club.
But the attacking midfielder, who has scored three goals in 12 games so far this season, admitted the Blues need to start taking their chances in the final third of the pitch.
He added: “There was a lot of positives to take away from the goalless draw at Wrexham, particularly the fact that we had achieved a fourth consecutive clean sheet.
“But there were elements of our performance that we were disappointed about and that just tells you how far we have come since the start of the season.
“We came away knowing we could have won the game and that was really pleasing, but our next step is to make sure we start taking our chances.
“Our problems earlier this season were down to individual errors and we knew we couldn’t afford to commit those mistakes and those lessons have been learned.
“We have seen shown that we defend as a team, from James Alabi, Kane Richards, and James Akintunde in attack, from midfield, and in defence so that we are a strong unit.
“Our defensive record at the minute speaks for itself and that has created a lot of positivity because we have picked up eight points from our last four games.
“We’ve got to keep being positive, believe in ourselves, and make sure we carry that on this weekend.”