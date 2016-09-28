Appeal lodged over Higher Kinnerton housing plan refused due to flooding fears

AN APPEAL has been lodged over plans for almost 60 homes which were refused because of serious flooding concerns.

Elan Homes Ltd has appealed against the refusal of Flintshire Council’s planning committee to grant permission for 56 houses on land at Kinnerton Lane in Higher Kinnerton.

More than 150 residents had opposed the proposals, with fears about highway and pedestrian safety as well as the risk of flooding.

But in documents submitted to the Planning Inspectorate, Elan Homes claim the application should be approved as there will be no flooding issues.

They say: “The application (and now appeal) is supported by reporting and correspondence which confirms full and surface water drainage can be satisfactorily addressed.

“At no time has the local authority, Natural Resources Wales or Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water as statutory consultee raised objection, concern or requested additional information on drainage matters during the course of the application.

“The planning committee, when refusing the application (against officer advice) were unable to provide any evidence or any basis that drainage information is inadequate and did not accept officer advice that matters of detail (not principle) can be addressed by the imposition of planning conditions.”

They added that the development would help “contribute to the immediate and ongoing housing needs of the county”.

Cllr Phil Lighfoot, who represents the Higher Kinnerton ward, previously admitted that the developer would “obviously” appeal against the refusal.

National policy set by the Welsh Government states each local authority in Wales must make sure enough land is available to provide a five year supply of space for housing.

Flintshire Council is unable to demostrate there is sufficient land available as it can only point to 3.7 years supply of land.