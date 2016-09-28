Squatters rack up £600 power bill at new Connah’s Quay Tigers FC ground

SQUATTERS have damaged the new Connah’s Quay Tigers FC ground and landed the club with an energy bill totalling hundreds of pounds.

The ground in Dock Road is being leased to the club by Flintshire Council and has the facilities the members need, but problems have been caused by squatters while the plot has been empty.

Chairman Frank Gallimore said: “They have run up an electricity bill of £600 which we are battling to get ScottishPower to waive.

“The refreshments cabin has been smashed and the showers, immersion heater and electricity fittings damaged in the changing rooms.

“When clearing out the dugout we found needles and other drug paraphernalia.

“We want to raise money to repair the damage to the changing rooms and secure the site with a perimeter fence.”

The club has 11 teams ranging in age from under six to under 18s including a pan disability squad.

The pan disability football team has been going for a decade and the current team is taken to Colwyn Bay each month to train.

“But there are 32 of them and I would love to have them be able to play on the grass here,” Mr Gallimore said.

“Eventually we aim to level two areas to be able to play mini football.”

Carl Sargeant, AM for Alyn and Deeside, has become the football club’s latest supporter, helping the team out at their new ground.

He met officials from Connah’s Quay Tigers FC at their new ground, which was previously used by Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Mr Sargeant has put the club in touch with a range of funding-awarding bodies, advised club leaders on making successful grant bids and put them in touch with an expert on rights of way, as the club members are anxious to avoid blocking any rights of way when fencing off the site.

“It’s been great to meet the guys from Connah’s Quay Tigers FC,” said Mr Sargeant, a Welsh Government minister.

“The club has been doing a great job for children in Connah’s Quay for many years. My own son enjoyed playing for them.

“They’ve got their work cut out making the place secure and getting it repaired, but I’m confident they will do it. I hope I have helped them get a head start.”

Connah’s Quay Tigers FC is keen to get enough girl players to restart its girl teams. Contact secretary Phil Williams on 01244 811811 or 07773 049016 to join or to help with fundraising or labour.