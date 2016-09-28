Youth from Wrexham spared custody for statutory rape of 12-year-old girl

A SCHOOLBOY from the Wrexham area who admitted the statutory rape of a girl of 12 has been spared immediate custody.

A youth court at Mold heard a girl of that age could not consent and his admission that they had sex amounted to rape.

However, he was cleared of forcing himself upon the girl.

The youth, now 16, was also cleared of a second charge of raping another girl aged 15.

Sentencing him yesterday at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold yesterday, District Judge Gwyn Jones said it was an unusual case in that there were only two sentencing options available to him – a detention and training order or a referral order.

While it was serious offending, he was a young man of good character who had admitted what he had done.

The purpose of sentence, said the judge, was to ensure he did not come back before the court, that he could be assisted to change his ways and to ensure public protection.

The judge said the most appropriate way of dealing with him was by a 12 month referral order. The teenager was also ordered to register as a sex offender for two-and-a-half years.

The judge said he had read a detailed pre-sentence report and a report from a child psychiatrist.

Barrister Anna Pope, prosecuting, said in a victim impact statement the girl told how it had changed her life and she had attempted suicide at one stage.

She now felt vulnerable and her day-to-day life had changed.

Barrister Oliver King, defending, urged the court to impose a referral order.

The youth told the court he was very sorry for what had happened, which had caused a lot of stress to himself and his family. He had tried to move on and make a fresh start.

At an earlier hearing the prosecution said the youth had been drinking when he went into the younger girl’s room.

It was alleged he removed her onesie and her knickers and raped her.

The girl said it was forced sex and he held her arms to stop her moving.

Cross-examined, she could not say how the onsie had been removed and agreed she had kissed him back.

She said she could not remember touching him intimately.

The boy said he took the girl’s actions to mean she was consenting. He said he knew she was younger than him but did not know she was only 12.

A second girl told how the youth raped her but then acted as if nothing had happened.

He had apologised to her in a Facebook message.

The boy said he apologised because she was going on at him, but denied he had raped her.

Cross-examined, she agreed she had been intimate with the youth previously, had sex once in a bedroom and once in a shed.

Mr King said his client, a young man of good character, had sex with the younger girl not knowing her age, but it was not forced sex.

He told the court that while he had consentual sex with the older girl previously, he did not have sex with her when it was alleged the rape took place.