EMERGENCY services were called to a crash in which a woman was injured.

Police and the ambulance service attended at about 2pm after a two-vehicle collision on Wrexham Road, Rhostyllen.

A Wales Ambulance Service spokesman said: “A rapid response vehicle attended the scene and a woman was given treatment before making her own way to hospital.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said the road was partially blocked, but was cleared by 2.45pm.