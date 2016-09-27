Court hearing orders Wrexham drug dealers to hand over cash

A FORMER boxer at the centre of a cannabis supply conspiracy, who was jailed for four years last October, made more than £700,000 out of his illegal activities, a court heard on Monday.

William O’Brien, 32, from Penllwyn, Wrexham, appeared via a live television link from prison at Mold Crown Court for a financial hearing under The Proceeds of Crime Act.

Judge Rhys Rowlands made an agreed order that his criminal benefit was £725,363.

It was agreed that the only assets were an MG car, a Ford Ka which had been scrapped, and some cash which had been seized by the police – to the total value of £1,195.

A confiscation order in that sum was made.

William O’Brien was given three months to pay or he would have to serve an additional six months.

His brother, former soldier James O’Brien, 28, of Erbistock Mews, Erbistock, described as a courier, received a suspended 12 month sentence last October.

Yesterday his criminal benefit was agreed at £22,745 with an available amount of £6,736 which was confiscated.

The judge gave him three months to pay or serve six months imprisonment.

They had admitted conspiracy to supply of cannabis between 2011 and 2012.

A third man was yesterday ordered to pay over £214,637 in his absence.

Defendant David Higgins, 42, of Leigh Road, Leigh, last year received a two year prison sentence suspended for two years.

He admitted conspiring to supply cannabis on the basis that he supplied O’Brien with cannabis.

The judge made a POCA order in Higgins’ absence yesterday after he was told by prosecuting barrister John Philpotts that he had failed to engage with the financial proceedings.

But there were more than sufficient assets to meet the order which had been restrained previously by the courts.

Higgins was given three months to pay or serve three years imprisonment.

The benefit of the POCA orders is that they remain in place and if the men come into money in the future then the prosecution can go after them for the remainder.

Last year the court heard how the cannabis supply gang was smashed by police using listening devices and covert surveillance.

Automatic number plate recognition and mobile phone cell net evidence had been gathered and police watched meetings taking place on occasions between conspirators and others known as drug suppliers.

Mold Crown Court heard it was a nationwide conspiracy with links to drugs being brought in from Thailand and the Netherlands.