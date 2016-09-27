'She was loved by so many' - Colleagues pay tribute to ex-Flintshire chief officer who lost cancer battle

A DEVOTED public servant who “would instantly lift your day” has been remembered by her heartbroken colleagues.

Members of Flintshire Council paid warm tributes to mother-of-two Helen Stappleton, a former chief officer at Flintshire Council, who died earlier this month after losing a battle with cancer.

The council also stood in silence to remember their former colleague.

Leader of the council, Aaron Shotton, said: “She worked incredibly hard with such dedication and commitment. She was often the first officer in the building and often the very last to leave the building.

“Her commitment was unquestionable and second to none.

“She was loved by so many within this organisation.

“Those of us who saw Helen fighting against that cruelest of diseases were struck by how positive her outlook was in such times of adversity.

“Many were struck by her courage and bravery.”

Mrs Stappleton – who passed away just five months after the death of her father Ken Corbett, a former mayor of Delyn – had a council career spanning 31 years and two local authorities.

During the meeting at County Hall in Mold yesterday Cllr Mike Peers added: “She was definitely a people person and she had a wonderful personality and it was a pleasure to have known her.

“She would instantly lift your day and light up the room. We are all poorer without her.”

Mrs Stappleton, of Mold, is survived by her husband Peter, 51, 17-year-old son James and 13-year-old daughter Emma, as well as mother Joyce and siblings Robert, Martin, Joanne and Karen.

Her husband last week paid tribute to her and spoke of her determination in fighting the disease.

He said: “Helen had been determined to beat the disease from the outset.

“She was always optimistic and fought with absolute conviction to do everything she could to give herself the best chance of survival.”

Having started out as a 17-year-old social services clerk in 1984 with the then Clwyd County Council, she moved into personnel management, rising through the ranks of Flintshire Council to the position of head of human resources in 2009.

A management reorganisation in 2014 saw that role grow further when she was appointed chief officer, people and resources.

Ill-health resulted in the decision to take early retirement earlier this year.

The funeral will be held at St Mary’s Parish Church in Mold at noon on Thursday, to be followed cremation at Pentrebychan Crematorium, Wrexham, at 1.30pm.

Donations in Helen’s memory will be divided between Nightingale House Hospice in Wrexham, Macmillan Cancer Support and North West Cancer Research.