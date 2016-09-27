Gordon Anglesea trial: Witness claims former police officer watched boys in showers at centre

A SENIOR police officer visited the home of a convicted paedophile where boys were shared, a jury was told.

A prosecution witness, who has said he was sexually abused by a ring of people, claimed he saw defendant Gordon Anglesea visit the house of convicted paedophile Gary Cooke.

The 46-year-old man also alleged that when he was a child showering at the Wrexham attendance centre, former police officer Anglesea would be watching boys with a horrible grin on his face.

The man told a Mold Crown Court jury yesterday that at Cooke’s house boys were plied with drink and men were able to pick the boys they wanted.

The house at Brymbo, he said, was a centre for paedophile activity where men could pick the boy they wanted and abuse them in the house, in a car, in a caravan or take them to the pub.

He denied he was telling lies to get compensation and said his claim for damages had been rejected because of his previous convictions.

In evidence from behind a screen, he said he was there for justice and denied lying.

Retired police superintendent Anglesea, 78, of Gwynant, Old Colwyn, denies historic sex charges when he was a police inspector running the attendance centre.

He has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault on one boy in a house in Mold and two charges of indecent assault and a serious sexual assault on another boy in the showers at the attendance centre.

The jury has been told Anglesea denies going to the showers at

the centre.

Yesterday’s witness – who is not a complainant in the present trial – said from an early age he was sexually abused by a number of men including convicted sex offenders Cooke and home owner John Allen.

He said he had lost his childhood because of it and no amount of compensation could make up

for that.

The man told the jury he recalled Anglesea as a man with a big mark on his face who he had seen at Gary Cooke’s house and then later at the attendance centre at St Joseph’s School, Wrexham.

In evidence, he said he was at Cooke’s home, probably sitting in his underpants watching porn, when there was a knock on the door. “In came Mr Anglesea,” he said.

The adults had a chat in the front room and then went into the back kitchen and talked for about 10 minutes before he left.

He did not know who he was at that stage, he said. He wore a white shirt, blue or black trousers and black boots or shoes and the most distinguishing thing was a big birthmark on his face.

Later he was sent to the attendance centre and said Anglesea was watching the boys in the showers “with a horrible grin” on his face.

“I just cannot forget that, the way he grinned,” he told prosecuting barrister Eleanor Laws QC.

He did not allege that Anglesea had abused him.

Cross-examined by Tania Griffiths QC, who put to him his long list of previous convictions, he said: “My life was destroyed by these people” and “it is what society made me”.

Asked about his drugs offences, he said: “It was because I did not want to be here any more.”

Miss Griffiths said he had been caught out lying about other matters involving another convicted sex offender and said he was wrong about her client visiting Cooke’s house.

She said he did not even know which side of his face the birthmark was. “If you can make such whopping mistakes, you can make a mistake about Mr Anglesea at Gary Cooke’s home,” she said.

Miss Griffiths accused him of wanting “a nice pot of compensation” but he said his application for compensation had been refused because of his previous convictions.

She said that if he wanted justice for himself and others, as he claimed, then he could have said something years ago.

But he said it had been an embarrassing thing to talk about, but added of Anglesea: “He was part of that paedophile ring.”

Miss Griffiths said in his original statement the witness had said it might have been that Anglesea was tipping Cooke off, like “the police are watching you or something”.

But he had told the jury he could not hear what was being said.

He replied “that is the little bit I did hear” but he did not understand half of what was going on and it was 36 years ago.

Asked about the allegation that Anglesea watched boys in the shower, when there would be two PE staff there, he said he believed he was in uniform apart from his hat and had “wandering eyes”.

They wandered “down there”, he said. He was on the side, “just watching” with a big grin on his face.

Miss Griffiths suggested to him that it was “absolute nonsense” but he replied: “No it is not.”

She said he casually alleged all sorts of serious matters against people who had done nothing to him.

He said that was not the case and he had tried to put it all behind him for more than 30 years.

She said it was no coincidence that the people he accused appeared to be “well off”.

He said he did not know if they were well off or not and said no money could replace the childhood that had been stolen from him.

“Compensation will never replace what happened to me. I never had a childhood,” he said.

He was there for justice for himself and for other people.

