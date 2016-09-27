Folk music tent to make debut at Erddig Apple festival

A NEW folk music tent will be introduced at a popular annual festival this weekend.

The Erddig Apple festival is being held at the National Trust site on Saturday and Sunday with the organisers saying the arts will be taking a prominent role in the festival this year.

This year’s festival will see the introduction of a new folk music tent organised by Andy Hickie, who performed at last year’s 25th apple festival.

With music from bands like Heal The Last Stand, Jessica Ball and The Glendale Family, organisers hope the folk tent will complement the centrepiece of the show – the humble apple.

Other arts events at the festival include a creative arts space building on the success of last year’s poetry corner, and this year’s artist in residence, Matthew Wood.

Visitors to the ‘discovery tent’ will be able to meet Matthew, see a display of his Erddig work and try their hand at creating their own mini masterpiece.

There will be a selection of other autumn arts and crafts for all the family to try, including 2017 calendar making.

The festival will also include an appearance by Wrexham-based tree carver and chainsaw artist Simon O’Rourke. Visitor experience manager Jemma Stubbington said: “Folk music has a simple quality, enjoyed over many centuries and a source of nourishment for many – just like our apples!

“The folk music tent will offer something new for our regular festival-goers and create the perfect atmosphere for families and friends to relax and enjoy the last of the summer apple juice – or cider.”

As well as the arts, the festival will also celebrate the 180 varieties of apple grown at Erddig.

Head gardener Glyn Smith said: “I am pleased so many people make our apple festival their annual must-see event. From humble beginnings, it has grown to be an enormous celebration that takes many months of preparation.

“We couldn’t do it without the support of our garden volunteers who help prune, pick, pack and sell our cherished harvest.”

Joining the gardeners at the display will be Erddig’s team of beekeepers celebrating the important role of Erddig’s vital visitors and selling jars of Erddig honey.

Children can try on mini beekeeper costumes, find out more about life in the hive and try rolling their own wax candle.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/erddig